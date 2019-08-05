Pakistan strongly condemns, rejects Indian announcements on IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir including the revocation of special status of the territory.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory.

The Indian government also introduced a bill in the parliament to bifurcate the state into two union territories – Jammu Kashmir as one and Himalayan Ladakh region as the other.