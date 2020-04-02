Pakistan strongly condemns Indian govt’s attempt to illegally alter IOJ&K’s demography

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian government’s continued attempts to illegally alter the demography in occupied Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties. The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention,” he tweeted on his social media account.

The prime minister said timing of this latest illegal action was particularly reprehensible because it sought to exploit the international focus on COVID-19 pandemic to push forward BJP’s Hindutva Supremacist agenda.

He said the United Nations and International Community must stop India’s continuing violations of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.

The prime minister said Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOJ&K.

He said Pakistan would continue to expose Indian state terrorism and its denial of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.