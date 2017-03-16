Pakistan strongly condemns Indian brutalities in IoK: Nafees Zakaria

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Pakistan Thursday strongly condemned Indian occupation forces’ continued brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) which claimed life of a minor Kashmiri girl Kaneeza while another minor boy was injured.

In weekly Foreign Office briefing, Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said from March 9, till to date, brutalities unleashed on the defenceless Kashmiris and the international community watched the crimes against humanity committed by the Indian occupation forces with impunity.

Seven other Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops in fake encounters, he added.

On March 9, he said, four including a 15-year-old boy and a 9th class student were killed by Indian troops at Padgampora in Pulwama district.

The troops fired live ammunition, tear gas and pellets on the unarmed people. 100 Kashmiris were injured.

A number of residential houses were blasted by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by Indian troops. Pellet caused eye injuries to a dozen Kashmiris. Over 70 youth were arrested in Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama districts, he said.

Imam of a mosque Mushtaq Ahmed Shergojri who was travelling in a vehicle was killed in Bandipore, he explained. As usual, last Friday also Azaan was not allowed in Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and people stopped from offering Juma prayers and “We condemn it,” he said.

He said Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik and others were arrested.

Their constant harassment and repeated detention and denial of their fundamental rights was highly deplorable, he added.

Pakistan had raised the issue of grave human rights violations in IoK at the Human Rights Council in Geneva during its ongoing 34th Session, he informed.

He also briefed the media that Pakistan this week hosted regional seminar on implementation of UNSC Resolution 1540 here in collaboration with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs in which senior disarmament officials and experts of various countries and organizations participated.

Nafees Zakaria said adviser to prime minister on foreign affairs was on a visit to London to attend the CMAG meeting. Presence of adviser there where Afghan NSA was also on a visit was seen as an opportunity for them to meet and discuss situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues, particularly, related to the border management and cross-border terrorism that caused loss of numerous precious lives of our citizens.

“We are made proud by two Pakistanis; Muhammad Yahya Mansoor in Saudi Arabia and Ifzal Zaffar in Hong Kong, for their act of bravery and dedication that saved precious human lives,” he announced.