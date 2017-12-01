Pakistan strongly condemns ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):The Government of Pakistan expresses grave concern at reports of the second ballistic missile attack on the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday and reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to foreign office announcement moments ago, Pakistan strongly condemns the attack and commends the timely action by Saudi forces to destroy the missile preventing any loss of lives.

It voices its condemnation of any threats aimed at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It demand the anti-Government forces in Yemen to desist from attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.