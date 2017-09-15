Pakistan stresses importance of engagement with the US: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Friday emphasized the importance of engagement between Pakistan and

the United States of America, to pursue common objectives and issues

of mutual interest.

He was talking to Ambassador of United Sates of America

Ambassador David Hale who called on him here at the PM Office.

“It was agreed that the decades long relations between

Pakistan and the US should be further strengthened through

multifaceted engagement,” a statement from the PM Office said.

In a separate call-on by Ambassador of Afghanistan Hazrat

Omar Zakhilwal, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment

for peace and stability in the region and particularly in

Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for Afghan-

led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

The Afghan Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his

assumption of office. Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal conveyed the

commitment of Afghan government to work for furthering bilateral

relations between the two countries that have significant

historical, cultural, economic and political linkages.