Pakistan stresses importance of engagement with the US: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Friday emphasized the importance of engagement between Pakistan and
the United States of America, to pursue common objectives and issues
of mutual interest.
He was talking to Ambassador of United Sates of America
Ambassador David Hale who called on him here at the PM Office.
“It was agreed that the decades long relations between
Pakistan and the US should be further strengthened through
multifaceted engagement,” a statement from the PM Office said.
In a separate call-on by Ambassador of Afghanistan Hazrat
Omar Zakhilwal, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment
for peace and stability in the region and particularly in
Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for Afghan-
led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.
The Afghan Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his
assumption of office. Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal conveyed the
commitment of Afghan government to work for furthering bilateral
relations between the two countries that have significant
historical, cultural, economic and political linkages.
