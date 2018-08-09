Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday reiterated to stand by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries.

In response to a question, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal stated that Pakistan was following with immense concern the crisis in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada and “places on record its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“Pakistan always supports the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. Both these aspects are enshrined in UN Charter and are among the basic tenets of international law, and the foundation of peaceful and friendly inter-state relations,” he added.

“We fully agree with the statement of the OIC Secretary General that Saudi Arabia enjoys immense respect at the regional and international level, as it does among the people of Pakistan,” the Spokesperson maintained.