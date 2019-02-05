Pakistan stands with people of Kashmir: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Tuesday said that Pakistan stood with the people of Kashmir and their brave fight against Indian occupation in the face of brutal repression and killings by Indian security forces.While expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Kashmir Solidarity Day, She said “we must move beyond mere rhetoric to working on conflict resolution”.

She said the innocent people of IoK have been sacrificing their lives for the attainment of plebiscite, said a press release issued here.

Dr Mazari showed her grave concerns over the worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and said “we must also highlight Indian violation of humanitarian international laws as well as abuse of women in conflict zone”.