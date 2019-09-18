Pakistan stands with Kashmiris, to never betray them: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was

fully cognizant of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stood with the people of Kashmir and would continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them till realization of their just demand for self-determination in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Pakistan stands with Kashmiris. We are right behind you. The world can turn their eyes from you, but we will not betray our brethren. It is the decision of the government and people of Pakistan as well as Imran Khan, an elected prime minister of Pakistan”, Qureshi said while addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir.