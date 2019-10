ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Pakistan stands at seventh spot of the both the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI and Twenty20 Team Rankings, after the annual updates carried out on Monday.

Pakistan is ranked seventh in the ODI Rankings with 77 points and 228 points in the T20 Rankings, said an ICC press release.

Meanwhile, Australia’s consistent performances have ensured a tight grasp on the top spots of both women’s ODI and T20 rankings tables.