Pakistan stands in solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):The entire Pakistan came to a standstill Friday as the people across the country came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with their brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir, facing oppression, suppression and subjugation of the brutal Indian army.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire government machinery and the masses joined hands at exactly 12 noon, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village, and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.