Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiri brothers, sisters on Independence Day: Maleeha

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi Wednesday said the country stood resolutely with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was making concerted political and diplomatic efforts to end the long night of suffering of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kashmiri people, who are fighting a just and valiant battle for their right to self-determination,” she said.

She was speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony held here at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN to mark the Independence Day.

The struggle of the Kashmiri people, Ambassador Lodhi said, was a righteous one, based on law, morality and principles enshrined in the UN Charter as well as numerous resolutions of the Security Council.

India, she said, had sought to intensify its brutal occupation through its unlawful annexation of Jammu and Kashmir but the dark night of subjugation would one day give way to the dawn of freedom where people would freely determine their own destiny.