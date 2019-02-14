Pakistan, Sri Lanka discuss maritime security dynamics

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne Thursday held a meeting here and discussed maritime security dynamics.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations and maritime security dynamics came under discussion, a PN press release said.

The Naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s (PN) efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral and multilateral engagements with other countries.

Upon arrival here at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the guard of honour, following which the visiting dignitary was introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

The Naval Chief thanked Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne for participation of Sri Lanka in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security.

The dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the PN efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN.

The visit of Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces will further enhance defence collaboration between the two countries in general and Navies in particular, the press release added.