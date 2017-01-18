Pakistan, Sri Lanka are extremely passionate about cricket: Pak Envoy

COLOMBO, Jan 18 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri

Lanka Maj. Gen. (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain, while welcoming visiting

Pakistani Cricketers, said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka are extremely passionate about cricket as “it runs in our blood.”

According to the High Commission sources, a Pakistani youngsters

cricket team led by veteran Pakistani International players Imran

Nazir, Rana Naveed and Faisal Iqbal, visited the High Commission

of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Wednesday morning.

The Pakistani team is currently in Sri Lanka to participate in ICPL T20 Tournament which is being held from 13-19 January 2017. The tournament includes teams from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Bahrain and Bangladesh.

The ambassador stressed the importance of sporting interactions to advance excellent relations between the two countries. He expressed the hope that these ties will continue to grow and flourish in the coming years.

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Imran Nazir said that the players are pleased to be visiting Sri Lanka where they have felt immense love of the people for Pakistan and our cricketing fraternity.

He further said that the players are determined to do well in the games ahead and would contribute their best to win laurels for the Country.

