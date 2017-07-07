Pakistan sports history expensive tickets go on sale

LAHORE, July 7 (APP): Pakistan sports history expensive ever tickets go

on sale for the historic football match featuring world’s biggest soccer stars here on July

9 at Fortress stadium.

The price of the tickets of the first ever such a high profile football

match in Lahore have outshone the previous price tickets of all the major sports, even

cricket the most popular sport of the country.

For Lahore match, six category of tickets have been offered, Platinum

plus (Rs 12,500), platinum (Rs 12000), Gold (Rs 8000), Silver (Rs 5,500) Bronze (Rs

2000) and VVIP (Rs 30,000).

The list of the top of the line footballers includes Brazilian football

celerity Ronaldinho who will be accompanied by Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning

teammate, Roberto Carlos, former French mid fielder Robert Pires, France’s Nicolas

Anelka, Portugal’s Luis Boa Morte, Holland’s George Boateng, England’s David James

and former Manchester United player Ryan Goggs.

The two match series with the first game slated, tomorrow, Saturday at

Karachi has been named as “Leisure Leagues Pakistan” and the tour has been arranged

by World Group led by Mahmood Trunkwala.

Ronaldinho will leading one team and Ryan Giggs will captain the other

side and both the teams will be a mix-up of foreign and local players.

The price of tickets is quite high but diehard lovers of the game are

committed to watch the game as for them it is a rare opportunity to watch world top

notch footballer in their own arena whom they have seen playing on TV screen.

“I will be going with my family to watch the match, obviously we can not

afford high price value tickets but we are happy to buy five Bronze category tickets for

us,” said Ahmad Sohaib while talking to APP on Friday.

Saadoon Ali, a student of MBBS in a local medical college said he does

not have the enough pocket money to buy the ticket plus his busy study schedule does

not allow him to go to stadium to watch the match.

“Obviously I will be watching the match on TV,” he said.

People of Lahore are quite excited to be a part of such a high profile

football activity and termed it a memorable moment in the history of sports.

“After the PSL final here in March it is going to be another top level

international sports activity and we are glad that Pakistan is hosting world’s best known

footballers,” said a group of former and present international players of football. They

said the presence of the world known footballers will be a history making moment in

Pakistan sports, specially football.

They said the successful holding of the two match series in Pakistan

will re-establish country’s soft image sending a positive message to the world that

Pakistan is safe of international sports event.