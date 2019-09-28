Pakistan Society awards Zia Mohyeddin with Jinnah Medal

LONDON, Sep 28 (APP):The Pakistan Society has presented its inaugural Jinnah Medal to renowned artist Zia Mohyeddin at the Society’s 66th Annual Dinner held here at Lincoln’s Inn, to universally acknowledge and recognize him as a true doyen of aesthetic and performing arts in Pakistan.

According to a statement of the Pakistan Society (UK) issued here Saturday, the Society aims to increase public knowledge in Britain of the arts, history, geography, economic life and institutions of Pakistan. Its patrons are HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan in his message to The Pakistan Society as its Patron said, “As Patron I would like to appreciate the commendable work undertaken by the Pakistan Society and its members. We consider the United Kingdom as a significant development partner of Pakistan”, the President said.

He added that the two countries have historically enjoyed close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and understanding. “It is our endeavor to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationships and forge a long-term partnership in diverse fields.

I am confident that the Pakistan Society will continue to play its constructive role in

bringing the two countries even closer together”, Dr,Alvi remarked.