Pakistan should jump on train of industrial revolution, technology: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed upon the need for fast emulation of latest trends in science and technology as these were prerequisite for fast track reforms in the education system.

Addressing a national seminar on education here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said education and health were the two key factors for national development and called upon the stakeholders to ensure quality in both these areas of national prosperity.