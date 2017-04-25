Pakistan should benefit from Poland expertise in industry, technology: President

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan should benefit from the expertise of Poland in the sectors of industry and technology.

Polish investors should also be urged to invest in the fields of agriculture, food processing, coal, energy and defence in Pakistan, he added.

The president expressed these views talking to ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland Shafqat Ali Khan who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Congratulating the ambassador-designate on his new assignment, he advised him to utilize his best capabilities in further deepening the

bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said Pakistan considers Poland a very important country in Europe. He emphasized that both countries should hold high level negotiations

in political, economic and defence sectors.

The president directed the ambassador-designate to work for the early implementation of already existing agreements between the two countries.

He also pointed out that bilateral trade between the two countries was below its true potential which needed to be increased.

He also highlighted that Polish investors can also benefit from better investment opportunities in the fields of agricultural, food processing, coal, energy and defence.

The president also expressed his good wishes for the ambassador-designate in discharge of his new responsibilities.