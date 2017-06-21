ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Pakistan on Monday (June 19) shot down
an Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Panjgur sector on the
Pak-Iran border.
According to Foreign Office statement, the drone was hit by
Pakistan Air Force as it was unidentified and was flying at around
3 to 4 km inside the Pakistani territory.
Pakistan has already shared the information about striking down
of this drone with the Iranian authorities indicating that the drone was struck down by our security forces as it was unmarked and there was
no prior information about its flight.
Pakistan shoots down Iranian drone near border area
ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Pakistan on Monday (June 19) shot down