Pakistan sensitized world on Kashmir issue: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan has successfully sensitized the world regarding the alarming human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and exposed Indian designs.

In an Interview after his return from Geneva, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he highlighted Kashmir issue and appreciated the response of Human right organization as positive.

He said Pakistan has taken up the Kashmir issue at all international fora and highlighted plight of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said that international community was criticizing India over its atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said that he effectively presented the case of innocent Kashmiris at the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting at Geneva.