Pakistan sends relief assistance to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): With a view to help the people of Sri Lanka to mitigate the severe drought, the Government of Pakistan has sent a relief flight to Colombo containing 25 Metric Ton of rice.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Maj. Gen.(R) Syed Shakeel Hussain handed over the relief consignment to Sri Lankan authorities at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, on Wednesday, according to a message received here

from Colombo.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner reiterated the resolve of the people and the Government of Pakistan to stand by the people of Sri Lanka.

He further stated that Pakistan will spare no efforts to carry out the assistance and help for their Sri Lankan brethren.

Both countries have always reciprocated in the same manner at the time of need since the inception of their diplomatic relations, he added.