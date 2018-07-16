Pakistan self-sufficient in defence production: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi Monday said Pakistan was self-sufficient in defence production and exporting a wide-range of small arms, rocket launchers , JF-17 Thunder aircraft and Super Mushshak to several countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said autarky in defence production had made the country’s defence impregnable and no enemy could even think of casting an evil eye on it.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the recent spate of terrorism including ‘Mastung” incident in which several innocent people had lost their lives.

He underlined the need for improving law and order in Balochistan province to restore peace and provide level-playing field to candidates, contesting the upcoming general election, scheduled to be held on July 25.

He also highlighted importance of ending sense of deprivation from people of Balochistan by carrying out necessary development work there.

He hoped that next elected government should focus on ensuring lasting peace and sustainable development in the province for uplift of the locals.

“There should be and end to feudal system in the province, which is the main hurdle in development of the area,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Minister said Pakistan’s army was the best in the world due to its professionalism, adding that all law enforcement agencies were making all-out coordinated efforts to ensure peace in the province.

He said Pakistan was a declared nuclear power and it had a strong command and control system.

The minister lauded the efforts of the security forces eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country, urging the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Lodhi said the caretaker government would ensure the holding of general election in a free, fair and transparent manner.

To a question, he said a National Water Policy had been devised to overcome existing water crisis and meet future needs of the country.