Pakistan seeks harmonious, peaceful coexistence with all countries

KARACHI, July 15 (APP): Pakistan seeks harmonious and peaceful
coexistence with all the countries especially its neighbours, said
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Gen, Zubair Mahmood
Hayat.
He was speaking as chief guest at the 107th Midshipmen and 16th
Short Service Commission Course Commissioning Parade, comprising 72
Pakistani and 28 officers from friendly countries, held at Pakistan
Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR.
A PN statement on Saturday said that upon his arrival, the Chief
Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah.
The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, while addressing
the Passing out Parade said that Pakistan seeks harmonious and
peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially our neighbours.
However, Pakistan’s quest for peace and stability has to be in
consonance with our national interest, sovereign rights and national
pride. We desire to work with our allies, friends and partners to
bring peace, security, stability and prosperity to the region and
beyond, he added.
The chief guest further said that Pakistan is fully aware of
threats from hostile Intelligence agencies which are operating from
Afghanistan and other locations to create unrest in Pakistan in
general and Balochistan in particular and their designs to sabotage
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are also well known. To deal
with these challenges, we are committed to undertake synergetic
efforts at the national level and Armed Forces have a pivotal role to
play in this regard.
General Zubair said that rapid development of CPEC, Gwadar as its
pivot, maritime security all along the coast has assumed added
significance.
The General also said that it is satisfying to note that Pakistan
Navy has raised Task Force-88 for maritime security of CPEC and Gwadar
port to address conventional as well as sub conventional threats.
He further added that in the current scenario a potent and modern
Navy is indispensable to address the challenges in the maritime
domain.
While congratulating and extending felicitations on achieving
this milestone, the chief guest urged the graduating officers to hold
fast to the qualities of honour, integrity and selfless devotion.
He encouraged them to develop trust and confidence in their team
and instill in them a true spirit of unity of purpose.
He expressed his satisfaction to note that Pakistan Navy is
extending support in training future officers of friendly nations. He
hoped that they would prove worthy of their mettle in their respective
Navies.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval
Academy highlighted the salient features of the officers training. He
apprised the audience that the commissioning term comprised 80
Midshipmen including 52 from Pakistan and 28 from allied countries.
He added that 20 Cadets from Short Service Commission Officers
batch are also being passed out.
The Commandant highlighted that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan,
Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan are also
undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy.
Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners.
Midshipman Ahmed Faraz was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his
overall best performance. Whereas, Midshipman Sarmad Arif won the
Academy’s Dirk, Cadet Muhammad Fazal Kabeer clinched the Commandant
Gold Medal and Cadet Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi was given Chairman Joint
Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Cadet Akmadov Mamet from
Turkmenistan was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military
officers, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of various countries, civil
dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.
