Pakistan seeks harmonious, peaceful coexistence with all countries

KARACHI, July 15 (APP): Pakistan seeks harmonious and peaceful

coexistence with all the countries especially its neighbours, said

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Gen, Zubair Mahmood

Hayat.

He was speaking as chief guest at the 107th Midshipmen and 16th

Short Service Commission Course Commissioning Parade, comprising 72

Pakistani and 28 officers from friendly countries, held at Pakistan

Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR.

A PN statement on Saturday said that upon his arrival, the Chief

Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, while addressing

the Passing out Parade said that Pakistan seeks harmonious and

peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially our neighbours.

However, Pakistan’s quest for peace and stability has to be in

consonance with our national interest, sovereign rights and national

pride. We desire to work with our allies, friends and partners to

bring peace, security, stability and prosperity to the region and

beyond, he added.

The chief guest further said that Pakistan is fully aware of

threats from hostile Intelligence agencies which are operating from

Afghanistan and other locations to create unrest in Pakistan in

general and Balochistan in particular and their designs to sabotage

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are also well known. To deal

with these challenges, we are committed to undertake synergetic

efforts at the national level and Armed Forces have a pivotal role to

play in this regard.

General Zubair said that rapid development of CPEC, Gwadar as its

pivot, maritime security all along the coast has assumed added

significance.

The General also said that it is satisfying to note that Pakistan

Navy has raised Task Force-88 for maritime security of CPEC and Gwadar

port to address conventional as well as sub conventional threats.

He further added that in the current scenario a potent and modern

Navy is indispensable to address the challenges in the maritime

domain.

While congratulating and extending felicitations on achieving

this milestone, the chief guest urged the graduating officers to hold

fast to the qualities of honour, integrity and selfless devotion.

He encouraged them to develop trust and confidence in their team

and instill in them a true spirit of unity of purpose.

He expressed his satisfaction to note that Pakistan Navy is

extending support in training future officers of friendly nations. He

hoped that they would prove worthy of their mettle in their respective

Navies.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval

Academy highlighted the salient features of the officers training. He

apprised the audience that the commissioning term comprised 80

Midshipmen including 52 from Pakistan and 28 from allied countries.

He added that 20 Cadets from Short Service Commission Officers

batch are also being passed out.

The Commandant highlighted that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan,

Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan are also

undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners.

Midshipman Ahmed Faraz was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his

overall best performance. Whereas, Midshipman Sarmad Arif won the

Academy’s Dirk, Cadet Muhammad Fazal Kabeer clinched the Commandant

Gold Medal and Cadet Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi was given Chairman Joint

Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Cadet Akmadov Mamet from

Turkmenistan was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military

officers, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of various countries, civil

dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.