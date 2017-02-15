Pakistan seeks French cooperation in advanced surgical technology

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Pakistan has sought French cooperation in advanced surgical technology for improving the general medical facilities in the country as it is interested in learning and adopting the advanced techniques in the field of surgery and laparoscopy.

According to a message received here Wednesday, the Ambassador of Pakistan Moin ul Haque said this during his meeting with Founder and President of Institute for Research on Cancers of the Digestive Tract (IRCAD) in the French city of Strasbourg Prof Jacques Marescaux on Tuesday.

The ambassador visited various parts of the state of art IRCAD institute and expressed his keen interest in the research facilities provided by the institute in the field of minimal access surgery, flexible interventional endoscopy and robotic surgical techniques.

Prof Jacques Marescaux and his team gave a detailed presentation to the Ambassador about the IRCAD.

During the meeting possibilities for forging institutional cooperation between IRCAD and Pakistan’s leading medical facilities, training of Pakistani surgeons and research collaboration were also discussed.

Founded in 1992, IRCAD has now become a center of excellence in minimal access surgery, and organizes courses in flexible interventional endoscopy with robotic surgical techniques. Every year more than 5,000 surgeons from around the world are trained by IRCAD.

Later in the evening, the ambassador met with Pakistani medical professionals pursuing their PhD studies at the University of Strasbourg under the HEC programme.

He appreciated the exemplary conduct of Pakistani doctors and urged them to fully benefit from the excellent academic and research facilities in their university which would help them to use this knowledge for strengthening health sector of Pakistan on their return.