Pakistan seeks French cooperation in advanced surgical technology

ISLAMABAD Feb 15, (APP): Pakistani Ambassador to France

Moin ul Haque has said his country was interested in learning

and adopting the advanced techniques in the field of surgery and laparoscopy.

He was taking during his meeting with Prof. Jacques Marescaux,

Founder and President of the IRCAD (Institute for Research on Cancers

of the Digestive Tract) in the French city of Strasbourg, said a

message received here on Wednesday from Paris.

The Ambassador visited various parts of state-of-the-art

IRCAD institute and expressed his keen interest in the research

facilities provided by the institute in the field of minimal access

surgery, flexible interventional endoscopy and robotic surgical

techniques.

Prof. Jacques Marescaux and his team gave a detailed presentation

to the Ambassador about the IRCAD. During the meeting

possibilities for forging institutional cooperation between

IRCAD and Pakistan’s leading medical facilities, training of Pakistani surgeons and research collaboration were also discussed.

Founded in 1992, IRCAD has now become a center of excellence

in minimal access surgery, and organizes courses in flexible interventional endoscopy with robotic surgical techniques. Every year more than 5,000 surgeons from around the world are trained by IRCAD.

Later in the evening, the Ambassador met Pakistani

medical professionals pursuing their Phd studies at the University of Strasbourg under HEC program.

The Ambassador appreciated the exemplary conduct of

Pakistani doctors and urged them to fully benefit from the excellent academic and research facilities in their university which would

help them to use this knowledge for strengthening health sector

of Pakistan on their return.