Pakistan says aspirants for permanent Security Council seats main obstacle in reform of UN body

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 31 (APP):Pakistan has criticized a bid by the aspirants of permanent seats on the UN Security Council to scuttle the ongoing process aimed at restructuring the 15-member body because of the failure to accomplish its goals, and called on them to instead “review their own positions” that are responsible for the stalemate.

“We believe that the quest by some to gain permanent seats for themselves remains the primary stumbling block,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said Wednesday in the course of discussions in the Inter-governmental Negotiations (IGN) aimed at making the Security Council more efficient and representative.