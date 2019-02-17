Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink accords to further cement cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in diverse fields, including energy, power, petrochemical, mineral resources and sports, to further enhance their cooperation.

The signing ceremony held at the Prime Minister House was witnessed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza signed the documents on parts of their respective governments.

The MoUs and agreements included technical cooperation programme in the field of standardizations/quality control, fame work agreement between the Government of Pakistan and Saudi Fund for Development, draft MoU on the development of renewable energy products, MoU of study investment opportunities for the establishment of an integrated complex (refinery petrochemical plant), MoU in the field of mineral resources, framework for power generation, and agreement for cooperation in the field of youth and sports.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Saudi ministers and other members of the delegation were also present during the ceremony.