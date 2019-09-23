Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong, fraternal religious, social and cultural bonds: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong, fraternal religious, social and cultural bonds.

Congratulating the Saudi nation on the occasion of its national day, she said in a tweet that exemplary cooperation, friendship and journey of love and brotherhood would continue for times to come.

She said the soil of Saudi Arabia was sacred not only for Pakistanis and Muslim Ummah but entire the world.