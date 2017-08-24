Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security

JEDDAH, Aug 23 (APP): Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security and development in the region and beyond.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was on a day-long official visit to Saudi Arabia, called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and both the leaders reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The Crown Prince is the Vice Custodian of the two Holy Mosques and holds the key portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit after

his election on August 1, and signifies the importance

attached by Pakistan to its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister

Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

During the meeting with the Crown Prince, the Prime

Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support

for the Kingdom and its leadership.

He lauded astute leadership of the Crown Prince, in

particular his Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia’s development.

The Prime Minister assured the Crown Prince of continued

cooperation and collaboration to the benefit of both

countries.

The Prime Minister recounted the huge sacrifices and

extraordinary efforts being made by Pakistan as a nation to

root out terrorism and bring peace and stability.

He also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and

reaffirmed Pakistan’s pledge to support Saudi Arabia’s

sovereignty.

Acknowledging the sentiments of the Government of

Pakistan reflected in the Prime Minister’s maiden foreign

visit, the Crown Prince warmly welcomed him and his

delegation.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in its

resolute fight against terrorism. The Crown Prince hoped that

fraternal ties between the two countries would further prosper

in future and underscored the importance Saudi Arabia attaches

to a strong and stable Pakistan.

He also hoped that Pakistan would overcome all

challenges and continue its journey towards progress and

prosperity.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was also briefed

about the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims for this year’s

Hajj.