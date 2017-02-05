Pakistan safe for int’l sport events: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief
Marshal Sohail Aman has said that Pakistan is fully safe to host
all types of sports activities.
“The participation of the ski players from nine different
countries is of greater importance and it’ll convey a positive
message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country for sports
events,” he said on Saturday evening at the prize and medal
distribution ceremony of Chief of Air Staff Karakorum Ski
Championship and Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup, held at
a local hotel here.
The ceremony was also attended by President Ski Federation of
Pakistan (SFP) Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Asad Lodhi,
CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, ambassadors and notables.
The Air Chief said that it was heartening that skiers from
nine countries feature in the two events and expressed the hope that
skiers from other countries would also visit Pakistan to participate
in future events.
He congratulated the sponsors and organizers of both the
events for befitting arrangements and facilities. It was a great
achievement that the International Ski Federation had approved 16
international events for Pakistan, which would not only promote soft
image of Pakistan in the world but also earn revenue and boost
tourism, he remarked.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said
Serena Hotel was proud to be associated with numerous sports
initiatives which promote well being and inclusion through healthy
activities.
“Sports diplomacy is an integral part of Serena’s efforts to
build stronger relations with communities. Sports bring people
together and participation in sports help in improving leadership,
teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier
lifestyle,” he said.
International Skiers from Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka,
Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan participated in
both the events.
The first, second and third position holders of each event
were given away gold, silver and bronze medals as well as cash
prizes.
Following are the position holders of each event:
Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup Men’s Categories,
category Giant Slalom I, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Jan
Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) got 1st, 2nd and
3rd positions, respectively.
In category Giant Slalom II, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan
Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) were declared 1st,
2nd and 3rd, respectively.
In category Slalom I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk
(Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) while category Slalom II, Jan
Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk
(Ukraine) got positions, respectively.
In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine),
Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) while category
Giant Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova
(Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) clinched positions, respectively.
In category Slalom I, Ifra Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail
(Pakistan), Zainab Sohail (Pakistan) while in Slalom II, Tetyana
Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan)
claimed 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.
In CAS Karakorum Ski Championship:
Men’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan
Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine) and Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) while Giant
Slalom II category Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk
(Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) and in Slalom I
Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine), Muhammad Karim
(Pakistan) and Slalom II, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk
(Ukraine), Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions,
respectively.
In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine),
Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan), while Giant
Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine),
Umamma Wali (Pakistan) and Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Ifra
Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan) and in Slalom II, Tetyana
Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan)
got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
