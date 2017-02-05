Pakistan safe for int’l sport events: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman has said that Pakistan is fully safe to host

all types of sports activities.

“The participation of the ski players from nine different

countries is of greater importance and it’ll convey a positive

message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country for sports

events,” he said on Saturday evening at the prize and medal

distribution ceremony of Chief of Air Staff Karakorum Ski

Championship and Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup, held at

a local hotel here.

The ceremony was also attended by President Ski Federation of

Pakistan (SFP) Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Asad Lodhi,

CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, ambassadors and notables.

The Air Chief said that it was heartening that skiers from

nine countries feature in the two events and expressed the hope that

skiers from other countries would also visit Pakistan to participate

in future events.

He congratulated the sponsors and organizers of both the

events for befitting arrangements and facilities. It was a great

achievement that the International Ski Federation had approved 16

international events for Pakistan, which would not only promote soft

image of Pakistan in the world but also earn revenue and boost

tourism, he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said

Serena Hotel was proud to be associated with numerous sports

initiatives which promote well being and inclusion through healthy

activities.

“Sports diplomacy is an integral part of Serena’s efforts to

build stronger relations with communities. Sports bring people

together and participation in sports help in improving leadership,

teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier

lifestyle,” he said.

International Skiers from Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka,

Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan participated in

both the events.

The first, second and third position holders of each event

were given away gold, silver and bronze medals as well as cash

prizes.

Following are the position holders of each event:

Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup Men’s Categories,

category Giant Slalom I, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Jan

Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) got 1st, 2nd and

3rd positions, respectively.

In category Giant Slalom II, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan

Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) were declared 1st,

2nd and 3rd, respectively.

In category Slalom I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk

(Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) while category Slalom II, Jan

Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk

(Ukraine) got positions, respectively.

In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine),

Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) while category

Giant Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova

(Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) clinched positions, respectively.

In category Slalom I, Ifra Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail

(Pakistan), Zainab Sohail (Pakistan) while in Slalom II, Tetyana

Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan)

claimed 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In CAS Karakorum Ski Championship:

Men’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan

Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine) and Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) while Giant

Slalom II category Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk

(Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) and in Slalom I

Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine), Muhammad Karim

(Pakistan) and Slalom II, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk

(Ukraine), Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions,

respectively.

In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine),

Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan), while Giant

Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine),

Umamma Wali (Pakistan) and Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Ifra

Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan) and in Slalom II, Tetyana

Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan)

got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.