Pakistan, Russian special forces start joint exercise

RAWALPINDI, Sep 25 (APP): A two-week long joint exercise
“DRUZBA 2017” between special forces of Pakistan and Russian armies
started in Minralney Vody, Russia on Monday.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials
of special forces of both the countries, said a statement issued
here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The joint exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations,
hostage and rescue, cordon and search operation.
The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties
between the two countries and share Pakistan Army’s experience in the war against terrorism.

