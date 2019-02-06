Pakistan Russia sign agreement for offshore oil & gas exploration, pipeline

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Russia here on Wednesday signed an agreement with Pakistan for offshore oil and gas exploration activities, besides laying a pipeline to supply gas to the country from its Middle East resources through the sea-link.

Managing Director Inter State Gas Systems Limited (ISGSL) of Pakistan, Mobin Saulat and Deputy Chairman Gazprom International of Russia Vitaly A. Markelov signed an inter-corporate agreement, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan witnessed the signing ceremony between the two companies.