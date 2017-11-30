Pakistan, Russia agree to forge long term partnership

SOCHI, Russia Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan and Russian Federation Thursday agreed to forge a long term and multidimensional partnership between the two countries.

It was agreed during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Prime Minister of Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to further deepen cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored that Pakistan attached priority to its relations with the Russian Federation.

The two prime ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress made at the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) held in Moscow from November 28-30, 2017.

They expressed confidence that the discussions held between the delegations of the two sides at the IGC would lead to further deepening of cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, education, industry, science and technology and transport.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored the immense potential for further cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in the field of energy.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation. The prime minister informed his Russian counterpart about the prevailing situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s efforts to resolve all outstanding issues with India peacefully and through dialogue.

The two prime ministers agreed on the need to continue efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Both the leaders underlined the importance of cooperating closely for promoting peace and stability in the region.

They expressed satisfaction at the deepening of cooperation in the field of defense.

Prime Minister Abbasi extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister of Russia to pay an official visit to

Pakistan at his earliest convenience which was accepted. He also conveyed greetings from the people of Pakistan.