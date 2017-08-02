Pakistan Rugby Union’s ‘Get into Rugby’ programme in full swing

LAHORE, Aug 02 (APP): Pakistan Rugby Union’s ‘Get into Rugby
Programme’ (GIR) is in full swing in different universities and
colleges here.
Pakistan Rugby Union Head coach Shakeel Ahmed told APP on
Wednesday that the activity aims at promoting rugby at grass-roots
level.
“Get into Rugby’ has given new identity to rugby in Pakistan
and it has given number one status to Pakistan at Asia level due
to extraordinary success of this programme,” he added.
“We are making the best use of the summer vacations in the
educational institutions by exposing them to the early level of
the game,” he said.
Shakeel Ahmed is supervising a GIR Session in King Edward
Medical University Lahore and 17 future doctors are learning finer
points of the game. “We are running a similar activity at Cathedral
School where more than 100 students are learning the game.”
Coach Waseem is running GIR session at Govt College for Women
Baghbanpura and 10 girls are undergoing training. In The Smart School, coach Waseem Ahmed is imparting training to 15 students. Shakeel
said that the PRU is following a comprehensive activity plan to
develop the game on solid lines.
“Rugby is gaining rapid popularity among youth which is evident
from the fact that more and more young players are coming to the
fold of PRU to attend rugby learning and grooming activities
throughout the country,” said Shakeel.
He said that Asian Rugby Union has acknowledged the efforts and
hard work of PRU in successfully implementing GIR. “Due to such
strenuous efforts, Pakistan is at number one spot in the execution
of GIR,” said a PRU official.