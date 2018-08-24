Pakistan routs Kazakhstan in Asian Games Hockey

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP):Pakistan notched up thumping 16-0 win over Kazakhstan in their third match of the Asian Games Hockey competition on Friday at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

After winning its opening two matches with identical 10-0 margin, the green shirts have an even bigger victory against little known Kazakhstan, said the information made available here to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

They completely outclassed a hapless Kazakhstan side with collective efforts and kept them

under persistent punishment with the addition of goals one after another.

After leading 6-0 at the half time, the green shirts poured in ten goals in the next 30 minutes.

Nine goals came through open play, five via penalty corners and two through penalty strokes.

Scorers, Tauseeq Arshad (4), Abubakr Mahmood (3), Ali Shan (2), Rizwan Sr (2), Umar Bhutta (2), Dilber, Atiq Arshad, Mubashar Ali.

World No 13 Pakistan will enter a serious part of competition of the Games when they will be playing their next match against 12th ranked Malaysia on August 26.

Both the sides have won all their three matches till now, and with convincing margins. Pakistan leads the pool because of better goal difference.