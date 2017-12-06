Pakistan, Romania holds 9th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan and Romania emphasized the need for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, defence, education, science, technology, ICT, culture and people-to-people contacts.

It was decided during the 9th round of Bilateral Political Consultations between the two countries in Bucharest (December 4-5), said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

They also agreed to enhance high level visits, including parliamentary exchanges. Both sides have expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation at the multilateral fora, especially through mutual support of each others candidatures and underscored the need to continue collaboration in this regard.

The Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua, Additional Secretary Europe, while the Romanian side was headed by Ambassador Radu Safta, Director General for Global Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides took comprehensive stock of the entire range of bilateral relations. The Romanian side expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. They conveyed understanding for Pakistan’s position regarding criteria-based and non-discriminatory approach to membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group for non-NPT states. Romania also reiterated support for the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan and continuation of the GSP Plus scheme.

The Romanian side was apprised of the current situation in the South Asian region, especially on Afghanistan, Pakistan-India relations and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the consultations, Additional Secretary Europe called on the Romanian State Secretary for Global Affairs Ms. Monica Gheorghita. At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed the Protocol on Political Consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

Earlier, Additional Secretary (Europe) paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Mr. Teodor Melescanu on 4 December 2017. The Foreign Minister underscored the importance that his country attached to its relations with Pakistan and reiterated invitation to the Foreign Minister to pay a visit to Romania.

Pakistan and Romania have traditionally cooperated at bilateral and multilateral levels. Bilateral Political Consultations are a useful framework to review progress in various spheres and identify avenues of future cooperation. The 8th round of BPC was held in Islamabad in May 2016 and the next round will be held in Islamabad in 2018 at mutually agreed dates.