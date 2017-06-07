Pakistan-Romania explore vistas for enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Pakistan and Romania Wednesday

agreed to ponder ways and means besides avenues for enhancing mutual cooperation.

This agreement was reached here at a meeting held between Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Gola, and Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Rana Tanveer Hussain warmly welcomed the dignitary. In the

welcome words, he appreciated the ambassador for his efforts to

further strengthen relations between the two countries.

He stressed to identify areas of mutual interest so that

both countries may move ahead.

He expressed his satisfaction that two countries have very warm and

strong relations which are growing stronger with each passing moment.

Minister also mentioned Pakistan’s commitment to combat

terrorism, extremism and militancy.

He said sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan and its armed forces

remain unparalleled.

He said the priority of the government is to carry out

relief and rehabilitation of the people of affected areas and their

reconstruction.

Both sides agreed that there is a great potential for joint

collaboration and mutual cooperation in Defence Production, which

may be explored.

Minister thanked the dignitary profusely for his visit and expressed

best wishes for the Romanian Nation.

Romanian Ambassador said Pakistan is extremely important

country with a rich culture, working democracy, vibrant economy and

hospitality.

He showed his ambitions to work hard in order to improve

relations between Pakistan and Romania.

He expressed his desire to increase the trade volume between

both the countries.