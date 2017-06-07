Pakistan-Romania explore vistas for enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Pakistan and Romania Wednesday
agreed to ponder ways and means besides avenues for enhancing mutual cooperation.
This agreement was reached here at a meeting held between Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Gola, and Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.
Rana Tanveer Hussain warmly welcomed the dignitary. In the
welcome words, he appreciated the ambassador for his efforts to
further strengthen relations between the two countries.
He stressed to identify areas of mutual interest so that
both countries may move ahead.
He expressed his satisfaction that two countries have very warm and
strong relations which are growing stronger with each passing moment.
Minister also mentioned Pakistan’s commitment to combat
terrorism, extremism and militancy.
He said sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan and its armed forces
remain unparalleled.
He said the priority of the government is to carry out
relief and rehabilitation of the people of affected areas and their
reconstruction.
Both sides agreed that there is a great potential for joint
collaboration and mutual cooperation in Defence Production, which
may be explored.
Minister thanked the dignitary profusely for his visit and expressed
best wishes for the Romanian Nation.
Romanian Ambassador said Pakistan is extremely important
country with a rich culture, working democracy, vibrant economy and
hospitality.
He showed his ambitions to work hard in order to improve
relations between Pakistan and Romania.
He expressed his desire to increase the trade volume between
both the countries.
