Pakistan role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Wednesday said Pakistan was the

role model for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries in eradication of corruption.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of NAB in eradication of

corruption here, he said it was encouraging for Pakistan that it was

considered as role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB’s efforts, a press release said.

He said it was a great achievement for Pakistan to become first

Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum, adding “Pakistan is the only country who’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI), according to Transparency International report, has decreased from 175 to 116 during the last three years.”

He said NAB since its inception had received about 3,43,356

complaints from individuals and private/public organizations.

During this period, he said, NAB authorized 11,581 complaint

verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations, filed 2808 corruption

references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio

remained about 76 percent.

Since NAB’s inception, Chaudhry said, one of its major achievements

had been the recovery of around Rs 287.763 billion of ill-gotten money, which was deposited in the national exchequer.

He said NAB had devised a comprehensive Partly Quantified

Grading System in NAB to review and further improve the performance of its officers.

Under the grading system, performance of NAB’s regional bureaus is

being evaluated on regular basis, which is proving useful in their further

improvement, he added.

He said NAB was one of the world investigation agencies, which has

been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all cases including white collar crimes in a maximum limit of 10 months from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court.

The chairman said NAB had organized a SAARC seminar in

Islamabad in which SAARC members countries including India had

participated and appreciated the Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted by NAB in curbing corruption.

However, the performance of NAB has improved, under the leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, as the number of complaints, inquiries and investigations has doubled during the tenure of current management, which reflects enhanced public trust in the bureau.