Pakistan rising, improving in every sector: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan under the

dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was rising and improving

in every sector.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan

Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power

had to face number of challenges like terrorism, energy and

economy crisis.

He said present government under the leadership of

prime minister Nawaz Sharif made efforts and resolved the problems

of terrorism, energy and economy.

The international organizations and many countries had

acknowledged the progress and rising growth in Pakistan, the

minister said.

To a question, he said political stability was imperative to achieve

progress.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put

the country on path of speedy development.

Ahsan Iqbal said international games, tourism, movies,

and other sectors were reviving fast.

He said several energy projects had been launched to meet te demand of

the country.