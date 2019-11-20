Pakistan revered destination for followers of Buddhism, Sikhism, Hinduism: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Pakistan was the cradle of civilizations, making it a revered destination for the followers of three major religions, Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Buddhist monks led by the Most Venerable Won Haeng, President Jogye Order, the biggest denomination of Buddhism in the Republic of Korea.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to promoting inter-faith harmony and respect for all religions.

He said Pakistan was proud of its Buddhist heritage and his government was focused on promoting tourism, especially, religious tourism.

The two countries must enhance collaboration in conservation and promotion of historical Buddhist sites, he added.

The prime minister said the visit of Buddhist delegation from South Korea would convey the common message of peace, harmony and understanding among all religions.

Pakistan has recently opened Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The prime minister said and expressed hope that the visit of Jogye Order would promote people-to-people contacts by highlighting the historic cultural and religious linkages between the two countries, going back to the Buddhist Gandhara civilization.

The Most Venerable Won Haeng, President of Jogye Order, lauded the efforts of Pakistan for preservation of Buddhist heritage. He thanked the prime minister for “promoting world peace and inter-faith harmony.”

He expressed the desire to work with the government of Pakistan to promote Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage in the Republic of Korea and to encourage more religious pilgrims to visit Pakistan.