Pakistan renders unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal

on Friday said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in

war against terrorism and its valiant forces have broken the back

of terrorists.

Terrorism is common enemy of Pakistan and the United States,

he told Voice of America (VOA) in Washington.

The Minister said Pakistan wants lasting peace in the region

in collaboration with its international partners.

He said both the countries have decade-old relationship, which

should now be transformed into economic and social bonds.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is the biggest stakeholder of peace

in Afghanistan as it will be first country to reap dividends of

Afghan peace.