Pakistan remains committed combating terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Spokesperson of Foreign Office Dr Faisal said Monday that Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

According to statement issued by foreign office here, Spokesperson said that the FATF is an international body that sets standards relating to combating of money laundering and terrorist financing. “FATF reviews measures taken by all States on an ongoing basis for implementing those standards”, he said.

He was responding to a question regarding the recently held meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Pakistan successfully completed the Action Plan on the implementation of the FATF standards in February 2015.

At the Buenos Aires meeting of FATF, the proceedings in the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of FATF appreciated the continued progress made by Pakistan in implementing FATF standards. Any insinuations made to the contrary are only a reflection of a politically motivated strategy to malign Pakistan.

The list of countries of concern to FATF is available on FATF’s website which does not include Pakistan.