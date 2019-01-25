Pakistan rejects The Economist’s report maligning Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Pakistan on Friday rejected the latest report of The Economist that said why Imran Khan is unlikely to make life better for Pakistanis and termed it below objective and civilized journalistic norms that readers expect from the newspaper.

A clarification issued by a high official of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the fact that Imran Khan is equally popular among “urban and often secular middle classes” in Pakistan as well as “rural conservatives” is so painful and unpalatable to The Economist that it goes to any extent to malign the Prime Minister of Pakistan.