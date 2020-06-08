Pakistan rejects Indian MEA Spokesperson’s misleading remarks

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP):Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected India’s malicious assertions, based on complete distortion of

facts to advance its false and self-serving narrative.

“The Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement of 5 June 2020 is continuation of their desperate

campaign to divert international attention from India’s state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir (IOJ&K) and its continuing crimes against the Kashmiri people,” a Foreign Office statement

said issued here.

The Foreign Office mentioned that “even the remarks of the Prime Minister of Pakistan have been

completely twisted. This mischievous attempt is highly condemnable.”

It said: “Pakistan has been the principal victim of terrorism, including terrorism perpetrated against

our people from across the border. Tens of thousands of our citizens have lost their lives, while thousands

of our valiant law enforcement personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice in Pakistan’s resolute fight

against terrorism.”

The Foreign Office said Pakistan’s sacrifices and contribution in combating the scourge of terrorism,

had been recognized by the international community.

“Senior Indian officials and other Indian commentators have frequently boasted about destabilizing

parts of Pakistan and of their nefarious designs to use terrorism as state policy against Pakistan,” it

said.

“Today, the Hindutva-driven saffron terror against India’s minorities, Indian state-terrorism in IOJ&K,

and India’s use of terrorism as an instrument to destabilize its neighbours stands fully exposed. It is

India that is seeking to distort and misrepresent the report of the UN Security Council’s Analytical

Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to promote its anti-Pakistan propaganda,” it added.

The Foreign Office said expressed hope that the world community would not be misled. “Pakistan’s

role as a facilitator to the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan has been widely acknowledged by the

relevant international partners. Pakistan had, since the beginning of the Afghan Peace process, alerted

the international community about the role of spoilers in the region, who do not wish to see peace, stability

and prosperity return to Afghanistan and waste no opportunity to create obstacles in the successful

advancement of the peace process.”

“We wish to reiterate that all relevant partner countries must guard against such attempts, while

supporting the process for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan,” it said.