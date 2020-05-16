Pakistan rejects Indian army chief’s allegations, threatening comments

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane’s recent statement levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats, terming it “part of desperate attempts” to divert the world’s attention from human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir.

“These are part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world’s attention from Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K),” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

She said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India was the direct consequence of India’s unabated oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris. India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as “terrorism” would not succeed, she reiterated.

“India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia. It is important for the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson remarked.