Pakistan rejects Afghan allegations about operation Khyber-IV

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan Monday rejected the allegation

that military operation Khyber-IV was meant to push militants into Afghanistan.

Responding to a media query regarding a statement attributed to

the governor of the Afghan province of Kunar, the Foreign Office

Spokesperson underlined that such statements were contrary to the

spirit and understanding arrived at during recent engagements at the leadership level of the two countries. Such media headlines were

misleading and part of the malicious campaign, he added.

Khyber-IV, he said, was part of the ongoing counter-terrorism

operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Our security forces have achieved success in fighting back terrorists, he added.

The political leadership of the two countries, the spokesperson said,

had agreed that the two sides would coordinate and cooperate in their

action to eradicate the menace of terrorism, which was a common challenge.

He said the Afghan defence authorities were accordingly informed about the operation Khyber-IV. Terrorists fleeing the military action were to

be dealt with by Afghan security forces. “So far we have received no

support from Afghanistan in operation Khyber IV,” he added.

The spokesperson said effective border management was imperative to

curb cross-border movement of terrorists. Border management measures

would facilitate movement of people, trade, and transit and would be instrumental in curtailing the activities of terrorists, drug and human smugglers and other undesired elements, he argued.