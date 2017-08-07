Pakistan rejects Afghan allegations about operation Khyber-IV

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan Monday rejected the allegation
that military operation Khyber-IV was meant to push militants into Afghanistan.
Responding to a media query regarding a statement attributed to
the governor of the Afghan province of Kunar, the Foreign Office
Spokesperson underlined that such statements were contrary to the
spirit and understanding arrived at during recent engagements at the leadership level of the two countries. Such media headlines were
misleading and part of the malicious campaign, he added.
Khyber-IV, he said, was part of the ongoing counter-terrorism
operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Our security forces have achieved success in fighting back terrorists, he added.
The political leadership of the two countries, the spokesperson said,
had agreed that the two sides would coordinate and cooperate in their
action to eradicate the menace of terrorism, which was a common challenge.
He said the Afghan defence authorities were accordingly informed about the operation Khyber-IV. Terrorists fleeing the military action were to
be dealt with by Afghan security forces. “So far we have received no
support from Afghanistan in operation Khyber IV,” he added.
The spokesperson said effective border management was imperative to
curb cross-border movement of terrorists. Border management measures
would facilitate movement of people, trade, and transit and would be instrumental in curtailing the activities of terrorists, drug and human smugglers and other undesired elements, he argued.
