Pakistan reiterates support to Rohingyas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Pakistani delegation to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) Monday reiterated Pakistan’s support to the Rohingyas in the ongoing refugee crisis, says a press release received here today from Dhaka.

In response to a briefing by Bangladesh Foreign Minister, leader of the delegation Dr. Nafeesa Shah, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Shah conveyed to the CPC and the Bangladeshi authorities that both National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan had passed resolutions expressing grave concern on the situation of the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Later on, in the Asia Region meeting chaired by Dr. Shah, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the Pakistani Punjab seconded the resolution moved by Bangladesh on the Rohingya crisis. On the advice of Pakistani delegation, a jointly agreed statement has been referred to the CPA Secretary General for consideration of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.