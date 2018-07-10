Pakistan registers second win in Physical Disability T20 Tri Series

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Pakistan registered their second consecutive win toppling Bangladesh by 45 runs in the Physical Disability T20 Tri Series at Kidder-minster CC Ground.

After put into bat, debutant Opener Wajid Alam smashed 74 runs and wicketkeeper batsman Saifullah scored brilliant 42 adding 95 runs for the second wicket partnership, all-rounder Jahanzaib Tiwana followed up his rapid 29 with a two wicket to grabbed yet another victory for Pakistan who had also won the inaugural match of the tri series in 2018, said a press release issued here.

Pakistani batsman piled up a total of 180 for five. Opener Wajid slammed two sixes and five boundaries while in his 74 off 49 balls. The Pakistani batsman momentum was maintained, Mahfooz ur rehman took two wickets for 23 runs.

Bangladesh were all out on 135 in 18.3 overs despite the heroics of Sharif ul Islam, who scored 14 balls 39, laced with two sixes and two fours. Skipper Nihar Alam banged 2-20, Waqif Shah 2- 25, Mohammad Haris 2-29, Jahazaib Tiwana 2- 33 and Majid Hussain 1- 2.

Former test cricketer Shahid Mahboob was the chief guest on the occasion of prize distribution ceremony . he present man of the match award (wajid alam -Pakistan). Also present on the occasion were Mr. Ian Martin (head of disability ECB), Saleem karim (patron pdca), amiruddin Ansari (hon. Secretary pdca), sadiq Khatri (director pdca).

In another match Bangladesh defeated England by 4 wickets. England won the toss and decided to bat first were score 130-9in 20 overs. Hammond scored 30 in 27 balls with 5 four, Liam Thomas 28 in 18 balss 4 four and 2 sixes and callum Flynn made 23 in 25 balls with 3 fours. In reply Bangladesh reached their target 134 in 18.3 overs for the loss 6 wickets.