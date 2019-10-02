Pakistan regional economic hub & energy corridor: Nafees Zakaria

LONDON, Oct 02 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, has said that Pakistan by virtue of its unique geographic location was the regional economic hub and energy corridor.

“The country is rapidly gaining investors’ attention and confidence”, he said.

Nafees Zakaria was sharing Pakistan’s economic outlook with the delegates at the Fringe Event organized by Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) at Manchester on the occasion of Annual Conference of Conservative Party, said a statement issued by the High Commission here Wednesday.

According to the statement, a large number of Tory Party Lords, MPs, MEPs, Party Members, and Parliamentary Candidates attended the event.