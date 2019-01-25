Pakistan receives back to back $1 bn each from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign reserves reached over US $ 22.770 billion

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Pakistan on Friday received the last tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia on account of financial aid package announced by the Kingdom four months before.
It is back to back tranche as the country received first payment of $1 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday which helped taking foreign exchange reserves’ level held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to five months high.