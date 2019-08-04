Pakistan ready to respond any Indian misadventure, continue supporting Kashmiris’ struggle

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The National Security Committee (NSC) Sunday while strongly condemning Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), reiterated that Pakistan remained ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggression by the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the NSC meeting here, reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve that any Indian misadventure or aggression would be responded with full support of the nation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Inter-Service Intelligence director general, Inter-Services Public Relations director general, and secretaries of foreign affairs, Kashmir affairs and National Security Division also attended the meeting, which discussed the Indian actions contributing to the fast deteriorating situation in the IOJ&K.